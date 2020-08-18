Hoopeston High School hosted Cissna Park, Donovan and Watseka on Monday night to kick off this year's golf season with the match taking place at Hubbard Trail in Hoopeston.
In the number one spot for the girls team results, Watseka won the day with a team-low of 227 while Hoopeston followed with a score of 264 and Cissna Park in the number three spot with 271.
In individuals, Watseka's Natalie Schroeder recorded a score of 43 to win the day followed by teammate Allie Hoy with a 58 . The third place spot resulted in a tie between Cissna Park's Emily Hylbert and Watseka's Caitlin Corzine each ending their night with a score of 61.
Watseka also won the day on the boy's side taking home a team low of 195. Cissna Park grabbed a 239 on the evening while Donovan and Hoopeston rounded out the night with scores of 244 and 248, respectively.
Watseka's Jordan Schroeder took the number one spot for individuals, turning in a score of 44. Coming in second place was Adam Norder for Watseka with a 48 while Cissna Park's Devin Hull and Donovan's Caleb Klecan each tied for third with scores of 50.