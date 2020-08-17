Despite having a shortened season, the Watseka girl's track and field team earned their ninth consecutive Illinois High School Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season and their 11th in the last 12 years. Teams are required to earn a minimum 3.00 unweighted grade point average during their season in order to earn the award. This year's squad earned a 3.46 team grade point average.
"Each year we set team goals both on the track and off," said Watseka girl's coach Troy Simpson.
"Earning the IHSA Team Academic Award is one of those goals that is always on the list. The girls take their classroom work very seriously, knowing that it sets the tone for success as they move on from high school. It is not uncommon to see them bring classwork on the bus rides to away meets, to complete assignments or study. Even though we weren't able to achieve some of the goals on the track due to COVID19, I'm very glad that they were able to be recognized for their achievements in the classroom."