The Watseka Lady Warriors volleyball team kicked off the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off with a two game victory over the Kankakee Kays and the Cissna Park Comets on Monday night.
During their face off with the Kays, the Lady Warrios emerged victorious after their three game set 25-20, 15-25, 15-12.
Kinzie Parsons and Raegann Kochel each had 13 kills for the night with with Meredith Drake landing five assists for the night while Grace Smith picked up four of her own. Sydney McTaggart managed 16 digs and two aces while Alison Navas landed 10 digs.
During the team's two set victory over Central (25-20, 25-18), Kinzie Parsons added another five kills to her night while Kourtney Kincade picked up four. Grace Smith earned eight assists while Meredith Drake received an additional six on her evening. Smith also received a total of seven digs to follow up Sydney McTaggart's 16.
The Watseka Lady Warriors and Clifton Central Comets will each play Oakwood on Wednesday night in the next their next stint of the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off. The Comets will take the court at 5 p.m., with the Warriors playing at 7 p.m.