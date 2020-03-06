The Watseka Utes seventh grade volleyball team defeated PBL for the regional championship on March 5. The final scores were 25-16, 25-21.
“This team seems to be peaking at the right time of the season,” said head coach Krista Pufahl.
“They are playing aggressive, confident, and consistent which has been huge beating two teams that had beaten us earlier in the season.”
The team will now move on to face off with Bishop MacNamara on March 9 in the sectional championship.
“I am very proud of the fight and heart they have shown in the post season and I am looking forward to another opportunity on Monday night in the sectional championship.”