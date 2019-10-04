The Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball team continued their winning streak on Thursday night with a big win over the Iroquois West Raiders in Gilman. The final scores were 25-8, 25-10.
The win improved the Warrriors' record to 13-8-1 on the season with a conference record of 2-1.
Kinzie Parsons led the team in kills for the night with a total of seven. Raegann Kochel followed with five. The pair also had one block a piece. Grace Smith earned 12 assists during the match up while Sydney McTaggart had six digs followed by Maggie Guimond with four. Guimond also had four aces on the night.
On the Raiders' side of the court, Maggie Thorne led with one ace. Maddie Manning had two kills and one block while Emma Lopez earned an assist and two digs. Estefany Andrade had three digs of her own.
The Raiders have had trouble with getting a win as of late since their Sept. 12 victory over Momence. Moving forward, the team will look to harness their focus in order to beat the Cornjerkers on Oct. 5 in Hoopeston.
From here, Watseka will host the 7-7 St. Anne Cardinals on Oct. 7 in the high school gymnasium. The game will begin at 7 p.m.