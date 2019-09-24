Watseka defeated Prairie Central on Monday night during their volleyball match up. The score was 25-16, 17-25, 25-21.
Leading the team in kills was Raegann Kochel with eight. Teagan Cawthon, Kourtney Kincade and Kinzie Parsons each followed with five. Kochel also managed three blocks on the night to Parsons' two. Claire Curry and Sydney McTaggart each had 13 digs a piece with Curry earning three aces and McTaggart finishing off with two. Grace Smith led the team in assists with 12, while Meredith Drake was able to get 10 of her own.
The Lady Warriors are now 8-7-1 on the season with their next match taking place on Sept. 25 at home against Beecher.