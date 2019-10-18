The second night of the SVC/RVC tournament commenced on Thursday night at Kankakee Community College in Kankakee.
Playing in game one was the Iroquois West Lady Raiders. The Lady Raiders took on Gardner-South Wilmington but were unable to get the win, falling to GSW 14-25, 13-25.
Chloe Baker finished the game with one ace while Shelby Johnson managed four kills and three digs Maddie Manning had two kills of her own while Emma Lopez and seven assists and three digs.
The Lady Raiders then moved on to play Tri-Point. This time around, IW was able to pick up the win for the first set but lost their steam in sets two and three resulting in a game loss. The final scores were 25-17, 14-25, 16-25.
Johnson led the team in kills with seven while also earning four aces and seven digs. Manning was able to pick up three kills and 10 digs while Anahi Munoz earned six digs to add to her five in the previous game.
The loss resulted in the Lady Raiders in being eliminated from the tournament.
Watseka's night ended on better terms, picking up two wins against Donovan and Gardner-South Wilmington, respectively.
The Lady Warriors dominated in their victory over Donovan 25-6, 25-11.
Watseka's Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart led the team in kills with Parsons earning six followed by McTaggart with five. McTaggart also managed one block. Grace Smith earned seven assists and Sydney McTaggart nabbed 14 digs.
Their win with GSW was well earned with Watseka winning 25-21 the first set, falling short 14-25 in the second and ultimately taking the match with a 25-23 victory.
Raegann Kochel and Teagan Cawthon were on top of board in kills with Cawthon picking up seven to follow Kochel's 10. Meredith Drake grabbed 14 assists followed by Smith with nine.
The Lady Warriors' record on the season is now 17-10-1 and will play at the SVC tournament once again at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.