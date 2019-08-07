The Cissna Park Timberwolves' high school volleyball team is hosting the Timberwolf Tip-Off later this month.
The event will take place from Aug. 26-29 with the final games being played on Saturday, Aug. 31.
A total of 12 teams will be participating and will be divided into three separate pools.
The Navy Pool will consist of Cissna Park, Danville Schlarman, Hoopeston and GCMS. The Columbia Pool will be Armstrong-Potomac, Milford, PBL and Fisher. The Silver Pool will consist of Clifton Central, Kankakee, Oakwood and Watseka.
The pool play format will be best two of three.
The first group of games will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 with Kankakee taking on Clifton in Watseka while Milford faces off against PBL at Cissna Park.
There are four possible places during the tournament and only the first place team will take home the championship trophy.
12 all-tournament player plaques will be awarded after the final match.