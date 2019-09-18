It was a tough night for the Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball team on Tuesday night after they suffered defeat at the hands of St. Thomas More. The final scores were 14-25, 17-25.
Sophomore Raegann Kochel led the Lady Warriors in kills for the night with 4 total, while Teagan Cawthon had 3 and Kennedy McTaggart finished off with 2. Kochel also took home one ace while McTaggart had two blocks.
Meredith Drake had five assists followed by Grace Smith with four of her own. Sydney McTaggart finished the night off with eight digs while Maggie Guimond and Teagan Wuethrich each had three a piece.
The Lady Warriors' record is now 6-7-1 on the season.
Their next game will be Thursday night in Momence as they take on the Redskins.