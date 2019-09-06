The Watseka Lady Warriors volleyball team took on PBL on Thursday night at home. Watseka was unable to take the victory after three sets.
During the first set, PBL’s offense proved to be too strong for Watseka to keep up with the Lady Warriors losing 25-4. Watseka got the upper hand in the second set however, coming from behind to level the playing field 26-24. Watseka then ran out of steam in set three, ultimately falling to PBL with a score of 25-16.
For Watseka, Kinzie Parsons had eight kills, while Kennedy McTaggart ended things off with four.
Grace Smith led the team in assists with nine while Meredith Drake ended her night with four.
Sydney McTaggart took home two aces while Maggie Guimond earned one.
For PBL, Abbie Schmidt earned 13 assists, ten digs and three aces while Hannah Schwarz received six kills and three blocks. Addison Oyer had 10 kills, two blocks, six digs and three aces.
“I thought our passing was a lot better in that second set and were aggressive offensively. In game one, we couldn’t do anything because we struggled passing so then we had bad sets and could do nothing with the ball. In game two, we did a better job getting them out of the system and got a lot more touches and blocks,” said Watseka head coach Krista Pufahl.
“I think we were just inconsistent and we are young. It was our first conference game against a really good team so I think nerves might of played a little bit of a factor. In a month, maybe we get them.”
PBL’s assistant coach, Taylor Bauer, is a former player for Pufahl.
“My assistant coach, Natalie, and their assitant, Taylor, were teammates. It’s pretty cool to have two former players loving volleyball and coaching.”
The Lady Warriors record is now 2-3-1 with a conference record of 0-1.
Their next match will be Saturday at the Manteno Invitational.