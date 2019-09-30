On Saturday, the Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball team hosted their annual invitational. A total of eight teams were invited with two different pools.
The maroon pool included Danville, Watseka, Milford and Hoopeston. Watseka was 2-1, Danville 1-2 and Hoopeston 0-3. Milford managed to win all three of their games and found themselves moving on to play the winner of the white pool.
In the white pool, Peotone, PBL, Gardner-South Wilmington and Salt Fork each duked it out for the top position. Peotone earned second in their pool with a final of 2-1. GSW followed with a record of 1-2 while Salt Fork was unable to earn a victory. The winner, PBL, faced off against Milford for the championship game.
PBL was able to defeat Milford in two sets and earning the championship victory leaving Milford to take second place. The final scores were 25-17, 25-20.
Leading Milford in aces was Jakki Mowrey and Kaylee Warren who each had one. Caley Mowrey earned a total of eight kills during the match while Sam Conley earned 18 digs.
Watseka rounded out the event in the third place spot, taking victory over Peotone 23-25, 25-19, 18-16.
For Milford, Caley Mowrey and Kaylee Warren were named to the all tournament team. Raegann Kochel and Kenzie Parsons were both named for Watseka, while Addison Oyer and Makayla Klann were named from PBL.