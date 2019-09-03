The Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off ended this weekend. PBL took home the first place trophy, winning five games and no losses. GCMS earned second place with a record of 4-1 while Kankakee was third with a record of 2-3.
Earning fourth place was the Milford Lady Cats with a record of 3-1-1. They earned their spot after defeating Watseka 25-20, 25-14 and splitting with Danville Schlarman 25-11, 20-25. From Milford, Caley Mowrey and Kaylee Warren were both voted on to the all tournament team.
Before their loss to Milford, the Watseka Lady Warriors tied with Danville Schlarmann 25-23, 25-27. Their loss to Milford earned them a record of 2-2-1 for the tournament as well as the number six spot with Raegann Kochel being named to the all tournament team.
The Cissna Park Timberwolfs earned the number eight spot this year after defeating Fisher 25-21, 25-16 but ultimately losing to Oakwood 25-17, 25-23. Audrey Kaeb earned a spot on the all tournament team for Cissna Park.
Clifton Central finished the tournament off in the number 10 position with a record of 2-3. The team took home victories against Hooepston, 25-11, 25,13 as well as Armstrong-Potomac 25-23, 25-16.
The Milford Lady Cats will take on St. Anne at home on Sept. 9. Watseka will face off against PBL on Sept. 5 at home, while Clifton Central takes on Iroquois West in Gilman and Cissna Park and Ridgeview face off in Cissna Park.