The Milford Lady Bearcat's volleyball team are having quite the successful season as of late. After recently taking second place behind PBL at the Watseka invitational over the weekend, the team managed to take victory over Tri-Point with ease at home on Monday night. The final scores were 25-12, 25-14.
Maya McEwen led the team in aces with a total of six on the evening as well as one block. Caley Mowrey had five kills and one block. Kaylee Warren earned 18 total assists during the game while Sam Conley finished her night off with nine digs.
Milford is now sitting on a 13-3-1 record on their season.
The team will take on fellow Watseka invite contestant Salt Fork who went 0-3 in the tournament. The game will start at 7 p.m. in the Milford High School gymnasium.