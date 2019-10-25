The Milford Lady Cats wrapped up their regular season on Oct. 24. The Lady Cats ended with a regular season record of 26-4-1 as well as a 12-1 conference record in the VVC to end their season as conference champions.
The team defeated Hoopeston on Thursday in two sets with the scores of 25-19, 25-9.
Maya McEwen led the Lady Cats with eight kills as well as three aces and one block. Kaylee Warren also had three aces of her own while picking up 22 assists on the night. Jakki Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino each had seven digs a piece.
Milford will begin their regional bid on Oct. 30 in Streater Woodland and will take on the winner of the Streater vs. Ridgeview game at 5:30 p.m.