The Milford Lady Bats defeated Dwight on March 10 to advance to the regional title game against Gardner the following day.
The final scores of the game were 25-21, 25-10.
Leading the Bats was Anna McEwen with a total of 16 kills on the night as well as three aces and three digs. Hunter Mowrey added 18 assists, 5 kills and 3 digs. Emma McEwen contributed 6 kills and 9 assists.
This marks Milford’s fourth year in a row to win a regional title at either the seventh or eighth grade level.
The Lady Bats would move on to play Lockport Taft in sectional play on March 16 at the Barack Obama Learning Center in Markham, but do to national concerns of the COVID-19 virus, the post season has been postponed as of press time.