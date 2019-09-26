It was a rough night for the Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball team on Wednesday as they suffered a loss at the hands of the Beecher Bobcats at home. The final was 18-25, 16-25.
Leading the team in kills were Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons with three a piece. Parsons also managed one block for the evening along side Raegann Kochel and Kourtney Kincade.
Grace Smith finished off the night with six assist, followed by Meredith Drake with four. Smith also had one ace for the night. In digs, Sydney McTaggart led the charge with a total of 10 for the evening.
The Lady Warriors record is now 8-8-1 on the season.
Watseka will host their annual Watseka Invitational on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at the high school and Glenn Raymond School.