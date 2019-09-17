The Watseka Warrior's volleyball team suffered their sixth loss of the season on Monday night after their three set defeat by South Newton at home. The final score was 18-25, 25-20, 19-25.
The two teams battled neck and neck for the duration of the night, but ultimately South Newton was able to pull out all their stops to come away with the victory.
Leading Watseka in Kills was Raegann Kochel with five while Teagan Cawthon, Grace Smith and Kennedy McTaggart each finished their night off with two a piece.
Kochel also managed two aces on the night while Smith had seven assists.
Sydney McTaggart completed the evening with 22 digs followed by Claire Curry with 18.
The Lady Warrior's are now 6-6-1 on the season with their next match being Sept. 17 against St. Thomas More at home.