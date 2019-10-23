The Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball team faced off against Cissna Park on Tuesday night for the teams' senior night game. Watseka defeated Cissna Park in two sets with the final scores of 25-20, 25-11.
Watseka junior, Kinzie Parsons, led the team in kills with five for the night followed by Teagan Cawthon with three. Meredith Drake had six assists total while Grace Smith ended her night off with five. Smith also managed one ace along side Maggie Guimond. Sydney McTaggart had 21 digs while Raegan Kochel and Kennedy McTaggart each had two blocks.
For Cissna Park, Carly Pence and Kristen Walder each had three total assits for the evening. Walder also took home eight digs. Mikayla Knake finished her night off with 11 assists.
Watseka's record improved to 18-12-1 on the season.
This marked Watseka's final home game of the season with their final regular season game of the year taking place on Oct. 24 at Clifton Central against the Lady Comets. Cissna Park will also play on Oct. 24 against the Lady Raiders in Gilman.