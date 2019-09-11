The Watseka Lady Warriors volleyball team defeated Hoopeston on Tuesday night during their face off in Watseka. The final score was 25-11, 25-18.
In set one, Hoopeston's defense were unable to keep up with the offensive strength from the Warriors resulting in a14 point loss. In set two, Watseka continued to compete as Hoopeston managed to close the gap, ultimately unsuccessfully.
Leading the Lady Warriors in kills was Kinzie Parsons. Parsons had nine on the night, closely followed by Raegann Kochel with 8. Grace Smith led the team in assists with 10, while Meredith Drake ended her night off with five. Smith also had three aces on the night. Sydney McTaggart had 15 digs on the night.
The Lady Warriors record improved to 5-5-1 on the season with a conference record of 0-1.
Their next match will be on Sept. 16 against the South Newton Rebels at home.