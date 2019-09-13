The Iroquois West Lady Raiders volleyball team earned their first victory of the season on Thursday evening after their win over the Momence Redskins. The final score was 25-14, 25-19.
Shelby Johnson and Emma Lopez lead the team in aces with two a piece. Johnson had five kills and six digs, while Lopez had three digs of her own. Merrek Sweeney ended her night with two kilsl and six digs and Anahi Munoz took home six digs.
The Iroquois West volleyball team's next game will be on Sept. 16 against GCMS at home.