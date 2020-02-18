With sickness hitting a few players of the volleyball teams of Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, the Lady Hawks had a rough time last week.
On Monday, Feb. 10, the girls were at St. John’s of Buckley. The 7th grade were winners with scores of 25-12 and 25-19. Coach Michelle Wessels noted the 8th grade squad was short-handed and lost by scores of 19-25 and 5-25.
The following night, the Lady Hawks faced a very tough Bishop McNamara squad. The 7th grade fell 3-25, 26-24 and 8-25, and the 8th grade followed suit by falling 8-25, 20-25.
The Iroquois County 8th Grade Tournament was canceled on Friday so it took place in all-day action on Saturday. The Hawks started the day with a win against Donovan, 25-12, 25-12. The team faced a tough Milford squad and lost 13-25, 6-25, and then lost 20-25, 23-25 to Watseka. This gave the Lady Hawks a 4th place finish in the county tourney.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Lady Hawks will host Hoopeston at 5:30 p.m. in the Crescent-Iroquois High School gym. This will be 8th grade recognition night so everyone is invited to come and support the Lady Hawks. This year’s 8th graders are Haven Meyer and Aubrey Wagner.