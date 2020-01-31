The Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, volleyball teams are off to a good start for the 2020 season. This year’s teams consist of 15 players and returning coaches are Christy Duis and Michelle Wessels.
The opening game of the season was against Iroquois West on Jan. 14, with both teams winning. The 7th grade scores were 25-13, 22-25 and 25-18, and the 8th grade scores were 25-18 and 25-15. Hannah Kollmann had a great serving night in both matches as she scored 11 points in the 7th grade match and seven points in the 8th grade match with only one missed serve. Coach Wessels noted, “The coaches were pleased with the play of all the girls in the first match of the season.”
On Jan. 16, both teams suffered losses at the hands of a very talented Cissna Park squad. The 7th grade put up some fight in the first set but eventually fell 21-25 and 8-25. The 8th grade team was outmanned and lost by scores of 7-25 and 7-25. Coach Wessels said, “The Hawks did not play well in either match in their serve receive and then suffered at the hands of a very aggressive attack by Cissna.”
The Lady Hawks faced St. George on Jan. 21, where the 7th grade team lost but the 8th grade squad came out on top. The 7th grade team lost in a tight match with scores of 25-20, 23-25 and 7-15. Wessels said, “The 7th grade team had improved serving but struggled with their passing from serve receive so there weren’t many chances to get any swings or play much back-and-forth.” The 8th grade team took their win with scores of 25-18 and 25-16. Lauren Janssen had a good serving night for both squads with a perfect 100% behind the line and scoring six points in the 7th grade match and eight points in the 8th grade match. Aubrey Wagner did a great job passing and Haven Meyer and Aubrey Wagner hustled after lots of balls which helped secure the win.
Making up the 7th grade team are seventh graders Hannah Kollmann, Sydney Fritz and Lauren Janssen; sixth graders Chloe Wagner, Sophie Duis, Traeh Kissack, Addison Garfield, Haven Storm, Madison Schmid and Ainsley Urban; and fifth graders Danica Lemenager, Brielle Berry and Kinzie Smith. Members of the 8th grade squad are eighth graders Aubrey Wagner and Haven Meyer; seventh graders Hannah Kollmann, Lauren Janssen and Sydney Fritz; and sixth graders Madison Schmid, Haven Storm, Chloe Wagner, Sophie Duis and Traeh Kissack.