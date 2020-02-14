The Lady Hawks volleyball teams of Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, had two games the past week and now they are preparing for the 8th grade tourney, which starts Friday.
On Monday, Feb. 3, the teams faced Nash. The Hawks’ 7th grade team lost by scores of 21-25 and 19-25. Coach Michelle Wessels said, “The Hawks did not have a good night at the service line especially in the first set, which made it a difficult evening because they could never get anything going.” In the second match, the 8th grade team won by scores of 25-7 and 25-11. Wessels noted, “The 8th grade is continuing to improve and they were better at the service line.” Haven Meyer served 11 straight with four aces in the second set.
Players of the Game were Chloe Wagner for the 7th grade team and Sophie Duis for the 8th grade team.
The Lady Hawks hosted St. Anne at Woodworth on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The 7th grade squad won and improved its record to 4-4 with winning scores of 25-17 and 25-23. The 8th grade team also won and improved its record to 6-2. The 8th grade won its first set 26-24, which was a nice comeback after being down 19-24. In that game, Lauren Janssen served seven straight for the win “with great defense played by the rest of the team,” Wessels said. The second set was won by the Hawks, 25-18. Players of the game against St. Anne were Haven Storm for the 7th grade team and Aubrey Wagner for the 8th grade team.
For the week of Feb. 10-14, the girls were slated to face St. John’s of Buckley on Monday and host Bishop McNamara on Tuesday at CIHS. The 8th grade squad is preparing for its appearance in the Iroquois County 8th Grade Volleyball Tournament, which will be played Thursday-Friday, Feb. 14-15, at Crescent-Iroquois High School. Games on Friday will be played at 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.; games on Saturday will start at 9, 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.