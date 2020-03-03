The Lady Hawks’ volleyball teams of Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, played two matches last week.
The first was against Donovan where both squads came out on top. The 7th grade team won 25-23 and 25-13, and the 8th grade team won 25-13 and 25-11.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, the Hawks celebrated 8th grade night. The two honored players were Haven Meyer, daughter of Hanns and Ginger Meyer, and Aubrey Wagner, daughter of Calvin and Alicia Wagner. Both are four-year participants of the program.
The opponents on 8th grade night were the Grant Park Dragons, and both squads won. The 7th grade team won 25-17 and 25-19, and the 8th grade game team won by scores of 25-11 and 25-15.
The 7th grade Lady Hawks are set to play at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at Cissna Park. This is the start of regional play and the Lady Hawks are seeded fourth.