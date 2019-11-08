The most successful season of volleyball Milford High School had ever seen unfortunately came to an end on Friday night. A heartbreaking loss to Illini Bluffs Tigers in the super-sectional ended the Lady Cats' bid for the state championship. The final was 25-22, 25-20.
Although the Lady Cats were resilient the entire match, coming from behind to even out the score on several occasions in each set, the Tigers were able to hang on to their lead and pick up the win to head to the state finals.
On Wednesday night, the Lady Cats set a school record as the first volleyball team in the school's history to win a sectional title.
Head coach Christy Duis said even though the loss stings, it does't take away from all of the accomplishments the team had over the course of the season.
"There were a lot of tears in the locker room tonight," she said.
"But, no one can take away the regional championship, no one can take away the sectional championship and the most wins Milford's ever had in a season. There's a lot they've accomplished. It's never the ending you want when you lose. Could we have done a few more things differently? Yeah, we could have. But, we didn't lose to a team that's not a phenomenal team."
With the season now over, Duis credited her team's four seniors with helping play pivotal roles on the team.
"We're going to miss our seniors a ton. Even the ones that didn't always have the leading stats. They were just such a solid core group. We're going to miss them a lot and they're going to be hard to replace for sure."
For the Lady Cats, Kaylee Warren finished her night off with two aces and 14 assists. Caley Mowrey had seven kills and three blocks along side Maya McEwen with three blocks of her own. Senior Jakki Mowrey finished off with 10 digs.
The Milford Lady Cats final record on the season was 30-5-1.