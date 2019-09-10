The Milford Lady Cats volleyball team improved their season record to 4-1-1 on the season on Monday night after their victory over the St. Anne Cardinals at home. The final score was 25-10, 24-26, 25-13.
In the first set, Milford dominated St. Anne who had trouble getting things moving both offensively and defensively with the end result being a 15 point gap. The second set saw St. Anne coming back with a vengeance and even holding the lead over Milford and earning the win. But, after an injury sustained by the Cardinals top hitter Brandi Chase, Milford ultimately bounced back to take the victory.
Leading the Lady Cats in aces was Maya McEwen with three total for the evening. Caley Mowrey led the team in kills with eight. Kaylee Warren took home a total of 24 assists and ten digs.
Kenzie Nicholson led the Cardinals with six kills while Brandi Chase went home with 3. Chase also ended her night with six assists and one block. Taylor DeYoung took home 10 assists while Kendall Yuknis had eighth digs.
The Milford Lady Cats next game will be Sept. 12 at home against Armstrong-Potomac.