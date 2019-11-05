The Milford Lady Cat's volleyball team have been on a roll this post season. The team recently earned themselves a regional championship win, a feat not done at Milford High School since 1996.
But, the team hasn't stopped there. The Lady Cats defeated the DeLand-Weldon Eagles in two sets during the first round of sectional play and managed to do so on their home court on Monday night. The final was 25-16, 25-18.
The first set saw the Lady Cats dominating the floor offensively. Some swift defense kept DeLand-Weldon at a comfortable distance and gave Milford the breathing room they needed to win. In the second set, Milford seemed to struggle and actually ended up falling behind but eventually were able to bounce back to take the lead and ultimately earn the victory over the Eagles.
Lady Cat head coach, Christy Duis, praised the senior members of the team for setting an example and proving to remain resilient in the face of adversity.
"I credit our seniors with leading our team well. When we've been in situations this seasons where we have been down they rally the team around the belief that we can pull it out and get a win," she said.
"Maya McEwen's strong serving certainly helped us out of that tough spot, coupled with Caley Mowrey's strong net play. This team has just found ways to win this season, and we hope that we can carry that with us on Wednesday night."
As far as game plan goes for the Lady Cats face off against Illinois Lutheran, it's business as usual.
"Our game plan for Wednesday night is the same as it's been all year long and that is to take care of things on our side of the net and stay aggressive and strong," Duis said.
Sophomore Caley Mowrey led the Lady Cats in kills during the match up with 16 as well as one block along side Maya McEwen and Lexy Puetz with one block each as well. Senior Kaylee Warren had 32 assists for the evening. In digs, Jakki Mowrey led the team with 14 while Sam Conley ended her night with one ace.
The Lady Cats will move on to take on Illinois Lutheran in the sectional championship game at 6 p.m. in Milford. The winner of the sectional championship will then advance to the super-sectionals to be played on Nov. 8.