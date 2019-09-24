The Milford Lady Cats volleyball team defeated the Lady Raiders on Monday night in Gilman. The final score was 25-17, 25-0.
During the first set, Iroquois West was able to keep up the pace with the Lady Cats and battle much more competitively. Ultimately, it all fell apart in the second set with the Raiders losing steam and unable to earn themselves any points to end the match.
For the Lady Cats, Lexy Puetz led the team with eight aces. Caley Mowrey took home nine kills and two blocks while Kaylee Warren ended her night with 19 assists. Jakki Mowrey finished with 6 digs on the night.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Lopez and Shelby Johnson each had one ace a piece. Lopez also had one assist while Johnson managed three digs and one block. Mallori Fairley and Anahi Munoz each had three digs and one block. Merrek Sweeney earned one kill.
From here, the Milford Lady Cats will take on Hoopeston on the road on Sept. 26 while the Lady Raiders will head to Dwight to face off against the Trojans.