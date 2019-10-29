The Watseka Lady Warriors' volleyball season came to an unfortunate close on Monday night during their regional match up with GCMS in Paxton. The team lost a three set battle with the results being 25-16, 22-25, 18-25.
To start off the night, Watseka was able to take charge in the first set forcing GCMS to use their first time out early on. Watseka continued to dominate throughout the set garnishing a nine point set victory. In the second set, the two teams were largely neck and neck. Towards the end of the set saw GCMS up on Watseka 22-18 forcing Watseka into a time out. When gameplay resumed, a couple of well placed balls from Watseka put them back in the game 22-21 but were unfortunately defeated by GCMS to continue into their third set. From there, Watseka were unable to grab the win to continue their season.
Leading the Lady Warriors in kills was Raegann Kochel with 10, followed by Kinize Parsons with seven. Kochel also had six blocks. Sydney McTaggart had 31 assists for the night as well as one ace. Grace Smith had 11 assists and one ace.
The Lady Warriors finished off their season with a record of 19-13-1.