There were several volleyball matches taking place around the county on Thursday night resulting in victories for local teams.
The Cissna Park Timberwolves headed to Momence to take on the Redskins and managed to take home the victory. The final scores were 25-22, 25-12.
Kristen Walder led the team in aces for the Timberwolves with three as well as picking up six kills and seven digs. Carly Pence earned six kills of her own as well as tying with teammate KayLee McWethy in digs with six. Mikayla Knake took home 23 assists on the night.
The Milford Lady Cats also picked up a victory of their own defeating Armstrong-Potomac 25-15, 25-13 to improve their record to 19-4-1 on the season.
Jakki Mowrey led the team in aces with five as well as nine digs. Caley Mowrey earned 11 kills and three blocks on the night while Kaylee Warren earned herself 20 assists.
The Watseka Lady Warriors picked up a home win as well after their match up with the Dwight Trojans. The score was 25-16, 25-13.
Kinzie Parsons had the team high in kills with nine while Kourtney Kincade and Teagan Cawthon finished off with five each. Parsons also managed to pick up one block along side Kincade and Kennedy McTaggart. Meredith Drake earned seven assists behind Grace Smith's 12 for the evening. Smith also earned two aces of her own to follow Maggie Guimond's three added to her 10 digs. Sydney McTaggart rounded out her night with 14 assists.
Cissna Park and Milford are currently participating in the PBL Classic tournament while Watseka will take on Gibson City on the road on Oct. 14.