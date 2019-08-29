The third night of the Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off was unkind to those participating from Iroquois County.
Wednesday night saw the Clifton Central fall to Oakwood, 25-16, 25-14.
Oakwood then came back to battle Watseka. After a a first set victory of 25-15 and a hard fought battle in set two resulting in a 25-23 loss, the Watseka Warriors ultimately ended up losing in set three with a score of 15-3.
For Watseka, Kinzie Parsons and Kennedy McTaggart tied for kills with five a piece. Sydney McTaggart had 13 digs behind Grace Smith with 17. Smith also had five aces and nine assists on the evening with Meredith Drake finishing off with six assists.
Things did not bode well for the Timberwolves either, with the team falling to Schlarman 25-10, 25-16.
Audrey Kaeb led the team with 13 digs.
The Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off will conclude on Aug. 31 with games beginning at 8 a.m.