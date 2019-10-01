The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves' volleyball team were defeated by the St. Anne Cardinals on Monday night. The final score was 28-26, 25-20.
Riley Maul led the team in aces and finished off her night with two. Kristen Walder earned seven kills while Bonnie Russell ended with six. Mikayla Knake had a total of 18 assists on the night while Carly Pence and Mikayla Knake each earned seven digs.
For St. Anne, Grace Langellier led the team with eight kills, one ace and 10 digs. Kendall Yuknis finished off with 10 digs and two aces while Emily Greene had nine digs and three aces.
Cissna Park is now 3-14-2 on the season and will take on the Dwight Trojans on Oct. 3 at home.
The Cardinals are now 5-7 and will see Donovan on Oct. 1 in St. Anne.