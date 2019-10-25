The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves' volleyball team took down the Iroquois West Raiders on Oct. 24 in Gilman. The final scores were 25-21, 25-19.
Leading the charge in kills for the T-wolves was Kristen Walder with seven as Carly Pence followed right behind with six of her own. Mikayla Knake earned 21 assists for the night as well as nine digs.
For the Raiders, Shelby Johnson finished her night with six kills, seven digs and one block. Estefany Andrade had two aces and six digs while Emma Lopez took home eight assists and seven digs.
The game marked the end of the regular season for each team. The Timberwolves finished off with a record of 8-20-2 for the regular season. Iroquois west's record was 1-23.
The two teams will begin their stint in the Grant Park regional tournament on Oct. 29 with Iroquois West taking on Grant Park and Cissna Park facing off against Gardner-South Wilmington in Grant Park.