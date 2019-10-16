The first round of the SVC/RVC tournament hosted at KCC kicked off on Tuesday night with two teams from the county taking part.
Game one saw the Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves and Grant Park going head to head. Cissna Park managed to win their first set, but fell behind and suffered defeat to Grant Park in three sets. The final was 24-26, 25-12, 25-17. After the first match, the Lady Timberwolves took on Momence and were able to come away with the win 26-24, 25-12.
Mikayla Knake ended her night with a total of six aces on the evening. Knake also had 38 assists. In kills, Carly Pence ended with 14 followed by Emma Morrical with 11. KayLee McWethy had 21 digs.
The Central Lady Comets then faced off with Tri-Point and took home the win. The final scores were 25-8, 25-17. However, the Lady Comets were unable to outlast Beecher to take the loss 18-25, 12-25.
Hallie Wilken finished off with five blocks, five kills and seven points while Emily Gresens picked up six kills of her own as well as three blocks. Hanna Offerman earned eight points of her own with four kills and four aces.
The next round of the SVC/RVC tournament will take place on Oct. 17 with the championship ams being played on Oct. 19.