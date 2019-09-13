After a promising first half, the Watseka Warriors soccer team fell to the St. Anne Cardinals on Thursday night with a score of 6-2.
St. Anne managed to score their first goal of the game at the 32:08 mark. That goal was soon answered by a goal from Fernando Oralano less than two minutes later with 30:58 left in the half. Each team would score one more goal a piece before that half was over, but ultimately Watseka ran out of fuel and St. Anne would come back and battle hard with 4 unanswered goals in the second half.
For Watseka, goal keeper Andrew Heurring had 10 saves on the night while allowing six through. Hudson Arseneau and Peter Miller led the team in steals with six a piece.
On St. Anne's side, Raul Guerrero led the team in goals with three, while Damon Saathoff took home two. Jose Pizano managed one goal as well. Francisco Cintora had three assists while Saathoff had two.
Watseka will be heading to participate in the Hoopeston Cornjerker Classic this weekend with games starting on Friday night and running through Saturday. There next home game will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 against Iroquois West.