Many schools around the area began their first official day of practice on Aug. 12. Among those practicing was the Watseka Warriors’ soccer team.
Led by head coach Jeremy Douglas, the team’s practices consisted of drills to help hone their skills as well as the fundamentals of the game.
Between speed and endurance drills, ball handling exercises and agility training, the team also focused on sportsmanship and what it means to be a team player.
The team faces some adversity this year with the loss of some upperclassmen last season.
“We’re really young this year. We’re extremely young,” said Douglas.
However, Douglas is optimistic that his team’s next few weeks of practices will allow them to be game ready when the season begins.
“Hopefully, the next two weeks of good, solid, hard practices will get us at a game level where we can be competitive with the other teams in the area,” he said.
“We are a great young team. We have such great potential and are going to be as competitive as we can and we intend to push ourselves to do what it takes to succeed.”
The team is wasting no time getting down to business. This week, the team is conducting their practices at 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday at the soccer field and 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday with a 9 a.m. practice taking place on Friday.
The Watseka Warriors’ soccer team’s first game will be against Hoopeston on Aug. 26 in Watseka.