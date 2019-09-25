The Watseka Warriors' soccer team faced off against Grace Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Watseka. Grace Academy defeated the Warriors 5-0.
The first half of the game saw Watseka battling hard and holding Grace Academy to no points until towards the end of the half. After half time, Watseka was unable to keep up the pace with Grace Academy and allowed four more goals to get past their keeper, Andrew Heuring.
The Warriors' have a had a rough season so far this year and have had trouble earning themselves a victory. Head coach Jeremy Douglas said at the beginning of the season the team would face challenges due to age and inexperience.
"We're really young this year. We are extremely young and I think we are going to see our fair share of challenging games," said Douglas at the start of the season.
After Tuesday night's game, Douglas was happy to see that his team still has the willingness and drive to compete and is hoping to turn the season around.
"Our team has been working extremely hard," he said.
"We just haven't been able to get a break. But, I'm proud of our kids for sticking with it and not giving up. They are a great group of kids and I am so proud of their continued dedication to the team.
The Watseka Warriors' soccer team will head to Fisher on Thursday night to take on the Bunnies on the road.