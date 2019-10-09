The Watseka Warriors' soccer team played their final game of the Iroquois West soccer invitational on Tuesday night. The Warriors failed to pick up the winning, falling to St. Anne 7-0 to end the game.
St. Anne junior Raul Guerrero led St. Anne with three goals during the match up. Damon Saathoff picked up two goals of his own while Francisco Cintora and Aaron Woodard each scored one. Goal keeper Adrian Chagoya had three saves on the night.
Although the results of the game were not what he wanted, Watseka head coach Jeremy Douglas said he was happy with his team's perseverance.
"Considering we were playing with at least one man short for the entire game, I was pleased with the flow. The score didn't reflect our determination that we played with. The kids played with heart and that's all I can ask for."
With regionals just around the corner, Douglas hopes his team can get the jump on their opponent early.
"We play Grant Park and they beat us early this season. We were missing some of our players then and we have most of our players back now, so we are going to give them a good game."
The Momence Redskins defeated the Iroquois West Raiders 1-0 after the game went to a penalty kick shootout. This makes the second year in a row the Redskins earned the invitational championship title.
The IHSA regionals will begin on Oct. 11.