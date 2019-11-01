The Watseka Warriors' soccer team hosted their team banquet on Oct. 30.
The team got together in the high school cafeteria to give out awards and reminisce on the past season.
Though the team didn't do as well as head coach Jeremy Douglas hoped, he is still proud of the growth his players showed throughout the season.
"Despite the losses, I think this season was a successful one," he said.
"We had a lot of success in developing our young players this year. We're looking forward to next year and seeing what we have."
Individual award winners were Rolando Gaytan and Dolly Murray who each earned "most improved", Duncan McKenna and Kade Murray for "most spirit", Fernando Orellana for "best offensive player" and Hudson Arseneau for "best defensive player". Arseneau also received the "MVP" award along side goal keeper Andrew Heuring.
Earning pins for the season were Fernando Orellana, Peter Miller, Andrew Heuring, Duncan Mckenna, Matthew Heinnike, Kade Murray, Hudson Arseneau and Preston Schroeder.
Several players also earned themselves a varsity letter. Those players are: David Arnold, Dolly Murray, Nate Douglas, Sophia Scott, Haven Maple, Rolando Gaytan and Xochilt DeHaro.