During their first match of the season, the Watseka Warriors soccer team fell to the Hoopeston 10-1 at home.
Hoopetson managed to fire off one goal in the first five minutes of the game, but that was soon answered with a goal from Matthew Henieke. Henieke took home the only goal for Watseka for the evening. Hoopeston managed three more goals in the first half, followed by six in the second.
Sophomore goalie Andrew Heurring was kept busy during the match with 46 total saves, 21 in before the half and another 25 in the second.
"It was a rough start, for sure," said Watseka soccer head coach Jeremy Douglas.
"But with seven of our 15 players being first year players it shouldn't be that big of a surprise, especially going against an experienced team like Hoopeston."
Douglas remained positive, however, and said he was proud of his team's determination not to give up.
"I truly did see a number of bright spots. I really liked seeing our determination that we had, even when we were down like we were. I'm proud of our kids. They held their heads up and I know they gave me all they had," he said.
"More games means more experience and hopefully we continue to go out and have fun."
The Watseka Warriors soccer team's next game will be on Thursday on the road against Momence.