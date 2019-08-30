The Iroquois West Raiders soccer team ended their night with a huge win over the Clifton Central Comets on Thursday night. The final score was 11-1.
The bulk of the team’s points were scored in the first half of the game, with Diego Camarena earning 3 goals and three assists. Jimmy Andrade scored two with one assist while Angel Barajas, Lucas Alvarez and Jean Meza each scored one.
After the half, Camarena picked up two more goals, giving him a total of five for the night. Barajas and Adrade each scored one more goal a piece as well.
Goal keeper Ulises Aguilera had three saves.
Central’s only goal of the night was scored by Dylan Bailey in the second half of the game.
“I really liked our distribution of the ball tonight,” Iroquois West coach Rich Alvarez.
“One of the things I told my players is to take advantage and spread the ball out a little bit more and play our wings a little bit more. It seemed like it worked out well for us and we gave our bench players a little more playing time so it was a good win.”
The Iroquois West Raiders next game will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 against Georgetown Westville at home.