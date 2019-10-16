The Iroquois West Raiders' soccer team defeat Momence in the regional semi-finals on Tuesdeay night. The final score was 3-2.
Momence got the leg up on the Raiders in the first half of the game picking up one goal. In the second half, Angel Barajas managed to score three goals while the Raiders held Momence to just one giving them the win.
IW goal keeper Ulises Aguilera finished the night off with five total saves during the game.
The Iroquois West Raiders will take on Manteno on Oct. 19 for the regional championship in Gilman.