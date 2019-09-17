The Iroquois West Raiders Raiders’ soccer team defeated the Warriors on Monday night in Watseka with a final score of 8-1.
Leading the Raiders in goals was a tie between Angel Barajas and Diego Camarena with three a piece while each also getting two assists. Landon Hobbs also had two goals.
Goal keeper Ulises Aguilera had two saves on the night before being replaced by Tony Espinoza, who managed one save and allowing a goal.
For Watseka, Matthew Henneike scored the only goal while keeper Andrew Heuring finished his night off with 22 saves.
Iroquois West’s next game will be September 19 against Grant Park in Gilman as Watseka will head to Central to play the Comets.