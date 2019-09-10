The Iroquois West Raiders remain undefeated on the season after their 8-1 victory over Blue Ridge on Monday night.
The team started the game off hot with all of the teams points being score in the first half. Leading the team was Diego Camarena with three goals and one assist. Jean Meza had two goals while Lucas Alvarez, Jimmy Andrade and Angel Barajas each had one goal.
Ulises Aguilera had four saves as goal keeper while allowing one goal to get across.
The Raiders' next game will be September 10 against Beecher at home.