The Iroquois West Raiders' soccer team not only hosted this years' regional championship game on Oct. 19, but competed in it as well. Coming off of a 3-2 victory over Momence in the semi-final, and after losing the last four seasons in the regional championship, IW was hungry for a victory. Unfortunately, the results were not what the team had hoped for with the team ending their season on a shut out loss to the Manteno Panthers 4-0.
About midway through the first half of the game, a shot from Manteno's Scott Eldridge flew past IW goal keeper Ulises Aguilera and found the goal to put Manteno up over the Raiders. Another goal shortly after secured a 2-0 lead by Manteno going into half time.
The second half saw Manetno sealing the deal. While simultaneously applying pressure to IW's offense, as well as utilizing well timed offensive moves of their own to grab another two goals, Manteno was able to clench the 4-0 shut out victory.
The loss put Iroquois West at a 19-7-1 record for the season.