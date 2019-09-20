The game came down to the wire on Thursday night when the Iroquois West Raiders’ soccer team and the Grant Park Dragons faced off in Gilman.
In the first half, neither team was able to get the ball past the line to score. Goal keeper Ulises Aguilera managed four saves. Aguilera added another three saves for the night in the second half of the game which once again went scoreless on both ends.
After a scoreless overtime, the game then went into a penalty kick shootout. Shooting for the Raiders were Angel Barajas, Danny Quiroz, Jon Gonzalez and Diego Camarena who were all able to put the ball in the goal and were able to grab the win 4-3 over the Dragons.
Camarena said he’s glad his team was able to stay calm and handle themselves under pressure when they needed to most.
“It was a hard-fought game for both teams. We just tried to keep our cool,” he said.
“We knew it was going to come down to a last minute goal or shootout towards the end of the match.”
Camarena also credited those shooting in the shootout with their part in the victory.
“We chose the five most confident players to shoot and four of us made our P.K.’s and our goalie had a great save to help us win. I feel like we handled the pressure pretty well.”
The Raiders are now 13-4 on the season and 6-1 in their conference.
Their next game will be Monday, Sept. 23 when they take on the Fisher Bunnies on the road.