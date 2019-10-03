The Clifton Central Comets and Watseka Warriors’ soccer teams went head to head on Wednesday night for the third night of the Iroquois West soccer invitational tournament.
The two teams played the night prior, each losing 8-0 to their competitors with Watseka falling to Iroquois West and Central losing at the hands of the Momence Redskins.
For Wednesday night’s battle, Clifton got themselves on the board fairly early into the first half of the game. Watseka was unable to return the favor and entered into the second half down by one. The second half yet again saw another goal from the Comets, which ultimately went unanswered leaving the Warriors scoreless and taking the loss 2-0.
Both teams have struggled this season, with Watseka failing to earn a win at all so far this year and Central not too far ahead with the victory over Watseka giving them their second win.
The Iroquois West soccer invite will conclude on Oct. 3, with Watseka taking on Momence and Central facing off against St. Anne. From there, Watseka will head to Kankakee to take on Bishop McNamara on Oct. 5. Central’s final regular season game will be Oct. 10 at Reed Custer.