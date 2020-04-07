The Milford Bearcats' Tanner Sobkoviak recently signed on to continue his academic and athletic career at Kankakee Community College. Sobkoviak was a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams at Milford High School.
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Watseka, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 81°
- Heat Index: 81°
- Wind: 18 mph
- Wind Chill: 79°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:24:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:22:27 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tomorrow
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 17mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Milford four-year-old sends cheer to police
- Sheldon man injured in Indiana crash March 30
- Police for April 1
- Governor orders 'shelter-in-place' for Illinoisans from March 21-April 7
- Film of Crawford fighting MSA gets recognition
- Donovan BOE has March meeting
- Fair board still plans to have Iroquois County Fair in July
- Rensselaer business develops durable, reusable masks
- Police blotter for April 6, 2020
- County board to change way it meets in April