Milford hosted Cissna Park and Salt Fork on Tuesday night at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon. The Milford boys bested both opponents with a team score of 194. Cissna Park took the number two spot with a 208 while Salt Fork rounded out the night with a score of 214.
Milford's CJ VanHoveln was the meet's medalist, picking up a 43. Teammate Salym Estes and Cissna Park's Cale Clauss tied for second place with 48.
For the girl's, Milford also took home the win with a score of 238. Cissna Park once again found themselves in the two spot with 257.
Medalist for the girls was Cissna Park's Emily Hylbert who won a tie breaker with Milford's Anna Hagan resulting in both finishing their night off with a 54 score. Milford's Kristin Butler, grabbed third place with a score of 60.
Milford and Cissna Park will take on each other again when they head back to Shewami on Aug. 19 to face off against Iroquois West and Watseka.