According to a press release, the Iroquois West Raiders are hosting a Hometown Heroes night before the varsity football game against Paxton Buckley Loda on Sept. 13.
Veterans, current military, police officers, fire fighters, EMS and dispatchers are all invited to attend and be part of the opening ceremonies and be recognized at half time.
Admission to the game will be free for all first responders, active military and veterans.
T-shirts were sold for the event to raise money for a yearly scholarship started by the Iroquois West Booster Club. The scholarship will benefit anyone wishing to enter the field of a first responder.
Any first responders are urged to attend and wear their departments uniforms if they are willing or able.